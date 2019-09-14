Google Play Store: 25 applicazioni gratis per Android

Silvia
14 Set 2019
Mobile, News, Software

Arrivano per il fine settimana 25 applicazioni gratis per Android che è possibile scaricare subito dal Google Play Store.

Google Play Store novità: suggerisce App Android GO E Lite

Di seguito è presente la lista delle apps da scaricare suddivise per categorie, per avviare il download è sufficiente cliccare sul nome dell’applicazione scelta.

Applicazioni gratis per Android

Alcune delle applicazioni di seguito sono disponibili gratis per un periodo di tempo limitato e prossime alla scadenza dunque il consiglio è quello di affrettarsi al download se siete interessati a qualche articolo

Applicazioni

  1. Flags for Travelers $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
  2. Learn French with MosaLingua $4.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
  3. Speedometer GPS Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  4. anime.chat – WAStickerApps $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days

Giochi 

  1. College Days – Winter Break $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 12 hours
  2. Lophis Roguelike:Card RPG game,Darkest Dungeon $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  3. CATHERINE THE VAMPIRE $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  4. [VIP]Coin Princess: Tap Tap Retro RPG Quest $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  5. Everybody’s RPG $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  6. MARK’S LIFE $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  7. SOMEDAY $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  8. The epic of legend 1 -The Tower of Lost $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  9. Brick Breaker : Evolution RPG $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  10. Dungeon X Pixel Hero VIP $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  11. Freelancer Simulator Inc : Game Dev Money Clicker $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  12. Tap Town Premium (idle RPG) – Magic $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days

Personalizzazione

  1. Battery Widget $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 12 hours
  2. Titanic 3D Pro live wallpaper $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 12 hours
  3. Castle 3D Pro live wallpaper $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
  4. Circlines Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
  5. Dock Circle 3D – Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  6. iOS Lines White – Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  7. UX S9 – Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  8. MAGNOLIA Icon Pack 3D $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  9. Zephyr – Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days

Via


Altri articoli che potresti leggere

Lascia la tua opinione