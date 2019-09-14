Google Play Store: 25 applicazioni gratis per Android

Arrivano per il fine settimana 25 applicazioni gratis per Android che è possibile scaricare subito dal Google Play Store.
Di seguito è presente la lista delle apps da scaricare suddivise per categorie, per avviare il download è sufficiente cliccare sul nome dell’applicazione scelta.
Applicazioni gratis per Android
Alcune delle applicazioni di seguito sono disponibili gratis per un periodo di tempo limitato e prossime alla scadenza dunque il consiglio è quello di affrettarsi al download se siete interessati a qualche articolo
Applicazioni
- Flags for Travelers $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Learn French with MosaLingua $4.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Speedometer GPS Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- anime.chat – WAStickerApps $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
Giochi
- College Days – Winter Break $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 12 hours
- Lophis Roguelike:Card RPG game,Darkest Dungeon $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- CATHERINE THE VAMPIRE $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- [VIP]Coin Princess: Tap Tap Retro RPG Quest $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Everybody’s RPG $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- MARK’S LIFE $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- SOMEDAY $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- The epic of legend 1 -The Tower of Lost $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Brick Breaker : Evolution RPG $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Dungeon X Pixel Hero VIP $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Freelancer Simulator Inc : Game Dev Money Clicker $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Tap Town Premium (idle RPG) – Magic $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Personalizzazione
- Battery Widget $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 12 hours
- Titanic 3D Pro live wallpaper $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 12 hours
- Castle 3D Pro live wallpaper $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Circlines Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Dock Circle 3D – Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- iOS Lines White – Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- UX S9 – Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- MAGNOLIA Icon Pack 3D $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Zephyr – Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
