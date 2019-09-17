Google Play Store: 31 applicazioni gratis per Android

Continuano le offerte da parte del Google Play, oggi lo store per gli utenti Android propone 31 applicazioni gratis da scaricare subito.

Di seguito trovate la lista completa suddivisa per categorie, se siete interessati a qualche applicazione e volete scaricarla non dovete fare altro che cliccare sul nome della stessa per essere reindirizzati al download ufficiale.

Applicazioni gratis per Android

Applicazioni

  1. Decimal to Fraction Pro $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  2. Matrix Determinant Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days

Giochi

  1. Into the Sky $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
  2. Italian Trivia – Quiz Italiano $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  3. Sausage Color $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  4. AceSpeeder3 $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  5. Burger Store 2048 $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  6. Exo Pexo Smart Shape Sorter $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  7. I Monster:Roguelike RPG Legends,Dark Dungeon $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  8. Last Day Survival-Zombie Shooting 24H Dark Dungeon $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  9. League of Stickman 2-Sword Demon $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  10. League of Stickman – Best action game(Dreamsky) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  11. Learn Mandarin – HSK 4 Hero $9.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  12. Lucky shot – Cannon aim PRO $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  13. NEW Logic & Math Puzzles PRO 2019 $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  14. RowRow $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  15. Zombie Avengers:(Dreamsky)Stickman War Z $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  16. Angel Fish: Super VIP $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  17. Cash Knight Duo Special $9.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  18. Castle Battle – Castle Defense Multiplayer Game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  19. Deadly Traps Premium – Adventure of Hell $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  20. Devil Twins: Super VIP $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  21. Epic Animal – Move to Box Puzzle $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  22. Fill Deluxe VIP $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  23. Galaxy Warrior Classic $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  24. Traffix $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days

Icon packs & personalizzazione

  1. Penguins 3D Pro Live Wallpaper $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 hours
  2. 3D Stonehenge Pro lwp $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
  3. Still Life 3D Livewallpaper $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  4. Black Army Diamond – Icon Pack – Fresh dashboard $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  5. Flatty – Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days

Le applicazioni sono disponibili gratis per un periodo di tempo limitato, alla scadenza saranno disponibili a pagamento.

