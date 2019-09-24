Google Play Store: 42 applicazioni gratis per Android

Silvia
24 Set 2019
News, Software

Anche per questa settimana il Google Play è in vena di regali, oggi troviamo 42 applicazioni gratis per Android da scaricare ed installare subito.

applicazioni gratis dal Google Play Store

Le applicazioni sono suddivise per categorie, per scaricare un articolo è sufficiente cliccare sul nome dell’applicazione per essere reindirizzati al download ufficiale sul Play Store.

Applicazioni gratis per Android

Applicazioni

  1. Weather by Falcon: Forecast and Predictions [BETA] $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 hours
  2. IP Subnetting Practice $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
  3. Subnet Calculator $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
  4. VLSM Calculator $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
  5. Funbook Messenger – Text & Video Chat For Free $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days

Giochi

  1. Badminton Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  2. HEXASMASH • Wrecking Ball Physics Puzzle $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  3. Pirate Defender Premium: Captain Shooting Offline $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  4. Trig or Treat $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  5. NEW Math Challenges PRO 2019 – Puzzle for Geniuses $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  6. Fit Toon – Series 2 $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  7. Mine World :VIP $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  8. New Math Puzzles for Geniuses 2019 $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  9. Stickman Revenge 3: League of Heroes $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  10. Stick Shadow: War Fight $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  11. [VIP]Infinity Dungeon: RPG Adventure $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  12. Grow Spaceship VIP – Galaxy Battle $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  13. WhamBam Warriors VIP – Puzzle RPG $3.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  14. Buff Knight Advanced – Retro RPG Runner $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  15. Sword Warriors Premium: Heroes Fight – Epic Action $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  16. Learn Mandarin – HSK 5 Hero $9.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days

Icon packs & personalizzaizone

  1. Fledermaus – Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
  2. Aura – Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
  3. Aurora Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
  4. Flax – Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
  5. Graby – Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
  6. Graby Spin – Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
  7. Krix Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
  8. Mellow Dark – Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
  9. Olmo – Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
  10. Redox – Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
  11. Rugos Premium – Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
  12. Smoon UI – Squircle Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
  13. Yomira- Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
  14. Coffee -Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  15. Fabulous – Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  16. Knots Live Wallpaper $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  17. Olympic – Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  18. Ciclo – Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  19. Cubemax 3D – Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  20. Ripped Icon Pack $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  21. Roto Gears Watch Face for Android Wear $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days

Le applicazioni segnalate nella lista sono disponibili gratis per un periodo di tempo limitato, affrettatevi al download.

Via

